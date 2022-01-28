The VA’s Compassionate Contact Corps Program on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - A growing body of evidence across the medical field shows that loneliness can have negative effects on our health and our nation’s Veterans are no exception. To combat this problem, VA has developed the Compassionate Contact Corps, a virtual program that pairs trained VA volunteers with lonely and socially isolated Veterans for friendly phone conversations at least once a week. Prince Taylor joins us with the details.

To find a location with the Compassionate Contact Corps program visit: VA Center for Development and Civic Engagement Home..