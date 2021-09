HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Dr. Amelia Ross-Hammond, Founder and Chairman of the Virginia African American Cultural Center (VAACC), joins us to talk about the organization's goals and mission and shares what kind of opportunities the cultural center will provide for the community.

The VAACC Fall Festival will take place October 2 at noon - 5:00 p.m. For more information visit www.vaaccvb.org.