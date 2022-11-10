Watch Now
Coast Live

The Virginia Beach Restaurant Association on Coast Live

Posted at 2:13 PM, Nov 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-10 14:13:19-05

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach is known for its beautiful ocean views and tourist attractions, but one organization is highlighting the various restaurants in the area that are creating a positive impact on the city. Martha Davenport and "Chief People Officer" Winston the Dog from the Virginia Beach Restaurant Association chat with April Woodard about some upcoming events and incentives as part of "Coast Live: Positively Virginia Beach."

Presented by the Virginia Beach Restaurant Association
dineinvb.com

