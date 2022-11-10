The Virginia Beach Restaurant Association on Coast Live

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach is known for its beautiful ocean views and tourist attractions, but one organization is highlighting the various restaurants in the area that are creating a positive impact on the city. Martha Davenport and "Chief People Officer" Winston the Dog from the Virginia Beach Restaurant Association chat with April Woodard about some upcoming events and incentives as part of "Coast Live: Positively Virginia Beach."

Presented by the Virginia Beach Restaurant Association

dineinvb.com