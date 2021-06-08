The Virginia Beach Strong Center on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The VB Strong Center (VBSC) is a hub of information and support dedicated to the families and loved ones of those that lost their lives on 5-31-2019, everyone who was present during the event, the responders and the community as a whole. Mark C. Hayes, Sr. joins us to talk about the care that they provide to families and how you can get help.

Anyone impacted by 5-31 is encouraged to call, 757-507-7200, or email to find out more about what VBSC has to offer as well as checking out the Events page to register for free classes that focus on healing, understanding and connection. Check out information on the VB Homicide Survivor Support Group with sessions beginning March 15th, 2021.