The Virginia Lottery Teacher Tour on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - We all know how different last school year looked for Virginia’s K-12 public school students and this year will likely have its own unique set of challenges. One thing that never changes is Virginia’s amazing educators! Virginia Lottery’s Director of Public Affairs, Jennifer Mullen, joins us to talk about the ongoing Teacher Tour that aims to highlight some of Hampton Road's most amazing educators and shine light on the hard work they are doing for our children.

To nominate a teacher go to wtkr.com.

For more information visit www.valottery.com/playingmatters/givingback.