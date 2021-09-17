Watch
Coast Live

Actions

The Virginia Lottery Teacher Tour on Coast Live

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 10:39 AM, Sep 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-17 10:39:56-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - We all know how different last school year looked for Virginia’s K-12 public school students and this year will likely have its own unique set of challenges. One thing that never changes is Virginia’s amazing educators! Virginia Lottery’s Director of Public Affairs, Jennifer Mullen, joins us to talk about the ongoing Teacher Tour that aims to highlight some of Hampton Road's most amazing educators and shine light on the hard work they are doing for our children.

To nominate a teacher go to wtkr.com.
For more information visit www.valottery.com/playingmatters/givingback.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections