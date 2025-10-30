The Vision for Your Home on Coast Live

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Feng Shui is a practice that aims to achieve balance to promote health, happiness, success, and prosperity.
The ancient Chinese practice aims to achieve balance and harmony between individuals and their surroundings.

The goal of Feng Shui is to arrange your surroundings, including furniture, colors, lighting, and even the orientation of your home, in a way that allows positive energy to flow freely while minimizing negative energy.

World-renowned Feng Shui Master Marie Diamond's new book, Your Home is Your Vision Board, explores the power of this practice at home.

