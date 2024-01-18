Watch Now
The Wagsters Magic Theatre - A Retail Alliance Award-Winning Show on Coast Live

Posted at 2:13 PM, Jan 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-18 14:13:19-05

HAMPTON ROADS, VA - After years in Myrtle Beach, The Wagsters Magic Theatre has opened in Williamsburg. Brandon & Hannah Wagster were recently named the Ray’s Rising Star by Retails Alliance at the annual Retailer of the Year Awards.

In 2020 the Wagsters received the prestigious Merlin Award, Magic's equivalent to the Oscar, from the international magicians society for "Best Theatrical Magic Production."

Learn more about The Wagsters Magic Theatre at www.williamsburgmagic.com.

