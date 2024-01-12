Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

"The world's most difficult cookbook" on Coast Live

Posted at 5:42 PM, Jan 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-12 17:42:07-05

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — What can a Michelin-starred chef and a leading heart surgeon possibly have in common? The answer is a lot more than you think.

Fredrik Berselius, holder of two Michelin stars and Founder & Owner of Aska, New York, and Dr. Nirav Patel MD, an eminent Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgeon, also practicing in New York, have collaborated with Getinge, a global cardiovascular device provider, to create what they believe is “the world’s most difficult cookbook”.

For more information, visit getinge.com.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Videos

Special Coverage: First Warning to Winter Weather