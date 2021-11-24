This year Battersea’s tour on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - This year Battersea’s tour is going to feature a broad, eclectic collection of amazing art as you make your way through Historic Petersburg and its architecturally significant homes and buildings decorated for the holiday season. Correspondent Jessica Noll and Tourism Director Martha Burton join us with the details.

Sunday, December 5th

6th Annual Battersea Holiday Homes Tour

https://www.batterseafound.org/homestour

Battersea Homes Tour

Art & Architecture “From Tiffany to Tik Tok”

Sunday, December 5th – Noon to 5PM

