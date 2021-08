HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - When you eat seasonally, you’re eating whatever grows in your local area during each season. In summer, we enjoy a bounty of summer produce, like fresh ripe tomatoes, berries, peaches, sweet corn, bell peppers, eggplant, watermelon, and herbs like basil. Karla D. Robinson joins us to explain how eating seasonally can benefit your health and ways you can enjoy seasonal produce without added hassle!

