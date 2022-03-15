Tips for a better night's sleep on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - With Daylight Saving Time here, losing an hour of sleep doesn’t help Americans who already struggle with poor sleeping habits. Today, most Americans are not getting the sleep they need to live their healthiest lives. A new poll from The National Sleep Foundation shows a direct relationship between our daily routines and our sleep quality. CEO of The National Sleep Foundation, John Lopos chats with Coast Live and shares results from the 2022 "Sleep in America" poll.

For more information, visit TheNSF.org.

