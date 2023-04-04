Watch Now
Tips for crate-training your pets with Chesapeake Humane on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA — Emily Friedland from Chesapeake Humane Society joins Coast Live with an adoptable three-legged dog named Smokey to share everything you need to know about crate-training your furry friends!

Learn more and adopt your next pet at chesapeakehumane.org!

