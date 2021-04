HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - It is not surprising to learn that One-third of Americans are living with extreme stress and nearly half of Americans believe that their stress has increased over the past five years. Executive Director of DeMello Spirituality Center Don Joseph Goewey joins us with some advice for relieving stress and talks about his new book "Stop Fixing Yourself: Wake Up, All Is Well".

