HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - With a busy fall season fast approaching, the last thing parents want to worry about is if they’re feeding their baby the right thing - especially those parents transitioning their babies to solid foods. Dr. Whitney Casares joins us with some tips and tricks to introducing solid foods and invites parents to celebrate and share all the messy, imperfect, and joyful moments that come with baby’s first tastes.

Go to www.gerber.com to learn more!