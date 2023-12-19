Watch Now
Tips to help pets adapt to their new home with VBSPCA on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Mandi Kowaleski and adoptable dog Ziggy join Coast Live to share some key advice for adopting around the holidays, and how to acclimate your furry friend to their new home.

Special promotion: "Home for the Holidays"
Priority Automotive pays 50% of adoption fees
Now through New Year's, or until funds run out
Virginia Beach SPCA, Norfolk SPCA and Chesapeake Animal Services
vbspca.com

