Tips to help pets adapt to their new home with VBSPCA on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Mandi Kowaleski and adoptable dog Ziggy join Coast Live to share some key advice for adopting around the holidays, and how to acclimate your furry friend to their new home.

Special promotion: "Home for the Holidays"

Priority Automotive pays 50% of adoption fees

Now through New Year's, or until funds run out

Virginia Beach SPCA, Norfolk SPCA and Chesapeake Animal Services

vbspca.com

Shelter Pets on Coast Live is presented by Kelly’s Construction, Hampton Roads' leading home exterior company. Kelly’s makes your home great, now share it with someone special from a local shelter!

Kelly’s Construction

757-596-2526

kellysconstructioninc.com