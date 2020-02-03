HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Shopping for a car can be one of the most anxiety-producing financial task that many people will never tackle, but with some many exciting vehicles being revealed at the Washington D.C. Auto Show for 2020, it's important that consumers feel more confident when shopping. Automotive expert Nik Miles joins us to discuss the Capital One Auto Navigator and how it can help consumers looking to purchase a car by making sure they have all the information they need to make the right decision.

For more information visit www.capitalone.com/cars.