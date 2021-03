HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - You might know him best as “Nephew Tommy” - co-host of the Steve Harvey Morning Show, from his stage and film roles, or as host of Black College Quiz. Today Tommy Miles joins us to talk about the all New Episodes of OWN’s Popular Dating Series "Ready to Love".

"Ready To Love" returns to OWN on Friday, April 2 at 9:00 p.m. Go to www.oprah.com to learn more.