HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Mysteries come to life on the new series, "The Proof is Out There," which explores different unexplained encounters throughout American history. April Woodard chats with the host of the show, award-winning journalist Tony Harris, about what he hopes to uncover as he works to extract fact from fiction in the show's second season.

Watch "The Proof is Out There" on The History Channel, Fridays at 10 p.m.

history.com