Top holiday gift ideas for kids from Mom Hint on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Lifestyle expert Sherri French from Mom Hint joins Coast Live with some creative and useful gift ideas for all the kids in the family, from the sporty to the creative and everything in-between.

Crayola

Crayola Color Wonder Activity Kit Bluey - $19.99

Crayola Color Wonder Markers & Coloring Pages Princess, Spidey & Friends, and Bluey - $8.99

Crayola Color Wonder Activity Pads - licensed characters - $4.99



This holiday, kids can dive into a world where colors bloom without a trace of mess with the Crayola Color Wonder Bluey Adventure Set!

The marker inks only appear only on special Color Wonder Paper—not on skin, clothing or carpets!

The stage is set with Bluey, Bingo, and their playful companions as they await to be adorned with colors and stories of boundless creativity.

Perfect for on-the go holiday travel, these Color Wonder Coloring Pages and Markers and the Mini Activity Sets include more fan favorite characters with Bluey, Spidey and Friends and of course, the Disney Princesses.

Available at retailers nationwide

Microsoft

Surface Laptop Studio 2



Surface Laptop Studio 2 is an all-in-one laptop that allows you to seamlessly transition from a powerful touchscreen to a perfectly angled display for entertainment, to a creative canvas for drawing.

It’s perfect for those on your list who need an adaptable piece of tech.

And right now, it's on sale – save 600 dollars when you buy it on Microsoft dot com.

Microsoft Store is offering more than just great deals; it is also making shopping simple and stress-free.

This holiday season you can enjoy extended price protection.

From now through Jan. 31, 2025, if Microsoft drops the price of a physical product or you find it lower at an eligible retailer, they’ll honor a one-time price adjustment.

Check out all of their devices at Microsoft Store on Microsoft.com

Blue Orange Games

Tumball - $24.99



The concept of Tumball is simple: try to stack your beads on the colored ball cluster without causing them to fall!

This challenges players dexterity and hand-eye coordination while creating suspense, keeping everyone engaged.

Game set-up and game play moves quickly, finishing in under 15 minutes or less.

Families with limited time available will be able to cultivate quality time and fun memories easefully!

Find on Amazon

Franklin Sports

MLB 2in1 Grow-With-Me Batting Tee - $49.99

MLB Electronic Pitching Machine - $59.99

NHL Street Hockey Starter Set - $39.99

NFL 12" My-First Football - $19.99

Inflatable 5-Hole Football Target - $39.99

USA Softball 2-Ii-1 Grow-With-Me Tee - $49.99

PGA Youth Golf Set - $39.99

Green & White Lacrosse 2 Stick Set - $39.99



Sport lovers who have big kids and little kids, Franklin Sports has everything you need for under your tree

From lacrosse sticks and balls, to hockey, baseball and golf, surprise your kids with amazing sporting gifts this year

Visit online at www.franklinsports.com or Amazon

