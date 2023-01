HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Actress Tracey E. Bregman, who portrays department store heiress Lauren Fenmore on "The Young & The Restless," chats with April Woodard about her illustrious television career and her legacy as a soap opera icon, as 2023 marks 40 years since she first joined "Y&R."

Tracey Bregman's 40th anniversary episode airs Wednesday, January 25 on WTKR News 3!

