Traditional dance for Polish-American History Month on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — October is Polish-American History Month. There is plenty of Polish-American History in Hampton Roads beginning in 1608 with three skilled tradesmen came to Jamestown with Capt. John Smith.

For nearly 45 years, Mike Levinsky and a group of dedicated dancers called the Michas Polish Folk Dance Ensemble have showcased traditional Polish dances at area festivals. Mike joins Coast Live with his wife Rosario Levinsky to discuss the group's work and demonstrate some traditional Polish Dance.

To learn more about the Michas Polish Folk Dance Ensemble, visit their Facebook page or call Mike at 757-714-7522. All are welcome! No prior knowledge of Polish tradition or dance experience required.