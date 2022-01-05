"Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller" on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - National Geographic’s Emmy-Nominated docu-series "Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller" is back for season two with new episodes airing Wednesday nights and later streaming on Hulu. In the series, award-winning journalist Mariana van Zeller explores the inner workings of the global underworld’s most dangerous black markets. She joins us with a sneak peek at the upcoming season.

"Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller" airs Wednesday nights at 9:00 p.m. on National Geographic and will stream on Hulu.