Transform your bathroom into a home oasis on Coast Live

Posted at 5:50 PM, Aug 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-03 17:50:27-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - It’s no secret that Americans are feeling more stressed than usual these days due to things like changes to where we work, kids spending more time at home in the summer and less time for self-care. In honor of National Wellness month, it’s important to carve out a peaceful space in our homes that will help you relax and destress. Health and Wellness Expert Rebecca Kordecki shares her top tips on creating a tranquil space right in your very own bathroom!

For more information visit www.waterpik.com.

