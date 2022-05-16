Transitions Family Violence Services on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Sanu Dieng speaks with Coast Live about her non-profit “Transitions Family Violence Services,” whose mission is to provide emergency housing, court advocates, and counseling for survivors of domestic violence.

You can help “Transitions Family Violence Services” win five thousand dollars to continue their mission by placing your vote for them as part of One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning's "One Hour Cares" initiative! Place your vote at onehourcares.com.

Visit OneHourComfort.com for more information.

Learn more about “Transition Family Violence Services" at transitionsfvs.org