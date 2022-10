HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — The spookiest day of the year is right around the corner, which means many little ghouls and goblins will soon be out trick-or-treating! D. Nachnani, owner of Harygul's Halloween Superstore, joins Coast Live to share some tips to help keep children and pets safe this Halloween.

Upcoming event:

Harygul's Halloween Extravaganza & Wicked 10K

October 28-29

Virginia Beach

harygulshalloween.com

Presented by

Harygul’s Halloween Super Store

www.HalloweenPlanet.com