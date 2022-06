Troy Breslow Performs for Acoustic Music Friday on Coast Live

Posted at 12:49 PM, Jun 17, 2022

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Local singer/songwriter Troy Breslow performs two original songs on the Coast Live stage for Acoustic Music Friday! See Troy Live!

June 24

6-9 p.m.

Cove Tavern in Newport News June 25

9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m.

Eagles Nest in Chesapeake Visit troybreslow.com for more information.



Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.