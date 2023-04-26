"True Lies" star Steve Howey shares behind-the-scenes stories on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA. — Actor Steve Howey ("Shameless," "Reba," "Sons of Anarchy,") joins Coast Live to discuss his role on the CBS hit show "True Lies" as the lead character, "Harry"—a role first made famous by Arnold Schwarzenegger in James Cameron's 1994 film of the same name.

Howey discusses his process for finding his portrayal of the character, his experience when he first saw the script, and what it was like to work with Tom Arnold, who makes a guest appearance on the show following his memorable role in the original film.

"True Lies" airs Wednesdays on WTKR News 3.

