Twice Gives Second Chances on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Mitch Albom, internationally renowned and best-selling author, journalist, screenwriter, playwright, radio and television broadcaster, and musician, has penned his latest novel. In Twice, Albom writes about love, romance, and the magic of second chances. The result is a love story unlike any other. 

Albom’s books have collectively sold 42 million copies worldwide; have been published in 51 territories and in 48 languages around the world; and have been made into Emmy Award-winning and critically-acclaimed television movies.

