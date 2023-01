HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Laura Bernotas, a General Contractor, and Beth Salva-Clifford, a shipboard electrician, join Coast Live to share their experience on the new season of CBS' reality competition show, "Tough As Nails," where blue collar workers go head-to-head in challenges that test their strength, endurance and spirit.

The season premiere of "Tough As Nails" featuring Laura and Beth airs Wednesday, January 4 right here on News 3!

cbs.com