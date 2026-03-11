Two-time Survivor champion Parvati Shallow on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA - Coast Live spoke with two-time Survivor champion Parvati Shallow as she announced that she will appear in-person at the WTKR Survivor Open Casting Call on April 24th at Rivers Casino Portsmouth. Parvati will be offering tips, greeting fans and announcing winners of on-site prizes.

LEARN MORE AND DOWNLOAD ENTRANCE FORMS AT WTKR.COM/SURVIVOR

In collaboration with WTKR News 3, Rivers Casino Portsmouth will host an in-person casting call for Survivor, CBS’ iconic and long-running reality competition show. This marks Survivor’s first time holding a casting call in Hampton Roads, offering local fans a rare opportunity to audition in person.​

Auditions will take place at The Event Center at Rivers Casino Portsmouth on Friday, April 24, with on-site registration beginning at 7:30 a.m. Numbered wristbands will be distributed in order of arrival, and guests may begin lining up as early as 7 a.m. Registration will close at 4 p.m.

Participants will have the chance to step in front of the camera and deliver a one-minute pitch explaining why they should be selected to join the cast of an upcoming season of Survivor. All auditioning participants will automatically be entered into a drawing to win exclusive prizes.

Survivor producers are looking for prospective contestants who are outgoing, adventurous, physically and mentally adept, adaptable to new environments, and have interesting lifestyles, backgrounds, and personalities.

Parvati Shallow is widely considered one of the greatest players in Survivor history and is especially known for her strategic alliance, the “Black Widow Brigade,” on Season 16 (“Survivor: Micronesia – Fans vs. Favorites”) where she claimed the title of Sole Survivor. In 2025, she won “Survivor Australia vs. The World.”