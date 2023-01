HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Mandi Kowaleski from Virginia Beach SPCA joins Coast Live to share how two local dogs from VBSPCA were chosen to "compete" in Animal Planet's annual Puppy Bowl, and how this event shines a light on local shelters seeking to find forever homes for loving pets.

Join the VBSPCA Puppy Bowl Tail-Gate Party!

Sunday, February 12 from 1 - 4 p.m.

Smartmouth Pilot House

Meet the VBSPCA Puppy Bowl stars!

10% of proceeds benefit VBSPCA

Learn more at vbspca.com/puppybowl!