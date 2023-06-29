Watch Now
Understanding the closing process with Iron Valley Real Estate on Coast Live

Posted at 2:29 PM, Jun 29, 2023
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Matt Kantro from Noble Title and Andy Nelson from Iron Valley Real Estate join Coast Live to explain the nuances of the closing process when buying a home, and share what you need to know about the current housing market in Hampton Roads.

Andy Nelson
Managing Partner of Chesapeake Office / Realtor® / US Navy Veteran
Matt Kantro
President/CEO, Noble Title
