Understanding the closing process with Iron Valley Real Estate on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Matt Kantro from Noble Title and Andy Nelson from Iron Valley Real Estate join Coast Live to explain the nuances of the closing process when buying a home, and share what you need to know about the current housing market in Hampton Roads.
Andy Nelson
Managing Partner of Chesapeake Office / Realtor® / US Navy Veteran
336.327.6492
IronValley757.com
IG: @IronValley757
Matt Kantro
President/CEO, Noble Title
mkantro@nobletitleva.com
Office number 757-524-4210
nobletitleva.com
Paid for by Iron Valley Real Estate
ironvalleyrealestate.com