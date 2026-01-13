Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Understanding the complexities of Probate Estates with East Coast Elder Law on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Shannon Laymon-Pecoraro discusses the Probate process for estates in Virginia, and shares why it's essential to have help from an expert when planning how your assets will be managed when you're gone.

Elder Law Solutions for Every Stage of Life, Not Just for Seniors

  • Estate & Trust Administration
  • Estate Planning
  • Guardianship & Conservatorship
  • Long-Term Care Planning
  • Special Needs Planning
  • Settlement Consulting

