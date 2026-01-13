Understanding the complexities of Probate Estates with East Coast Elder Law on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Shannon Laymon-Pecoraro discusses the Probate process for estates in Virginia, and shares why it's essential to have help from an expert when planning how your assets will be managed when you're gone.

Elder Law Solutions for Every Stage of Life, Not Just for Seniors

Estate & Trust Administration

Estate Planning

Guardianship & Conservatorship

Long-Term Care Planning

Special Needs Planning

Settlement Consulting

Paid for by

East Coast Elder Law, PLLC

eastcoast-elderlaw.com

(757) 734-7584