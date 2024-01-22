Watch Now
Understanding the "Kiddie Condo" loan program with Queen Claudine Ellis on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Queen Claudine Ellis, CEO of Dream Girls of Real Estate, discusses the "Kiddie Condo" loan program from the Federal Housing Administration and how it can help young first-time home buyers.

