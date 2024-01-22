Understanding the "Kiddie Condo" loan program with Queen Claudine Ellis on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Queen Claudine Ellis, CEO of Dream Girls of Real Estate, discusses the "Kiddie Condo" loan program from the Federal Housing Administration and how it can help young first-time home buyers.

On either Tuesday January 23 or Tuesday January 30, visit any Hampton Roads location of Baker’s Crust Artisan Kitchen and use code phrase, “The Queen Sent Me” to receive your choice of a complimentary Tavern Chips or Spinach & Artichoke Dip appetizer for your party!

Paid for by Dream Girls of Real Estate

dreamgirlsrealestate.com

(757) 809-2525