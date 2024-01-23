Understanding why cats like to scratch with VBSPCA on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Mandi Kowaleski and adoptable kitten Love from the Virginia Beach SPCA join Coast Live to discuss why cats often scratch furniture, why de-clawing is inhumane and cruel, and how to responsibly discourage cats from harming your belongings.

To learn how you can become a member and support the work done by VBSPCA, visit vbspca.com.

