HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — This holiday season, 92% of consumers are turning to small businesses for their gift-giving needs, and 78% are opting for handmade products.

Meaghan Murphy joins Coast Live to showcase a thoughtfully curated selection of unique, handcrafted gifts made by talented U.S.-based makers and artisans.

Paid for by MakerPlace by Michaels.

For more information, visit michaels.com/makerplace.