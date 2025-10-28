UnitedHealthCare explains Dual Special Needs Plans on Coast Live

Designed for people who have both Medicare and Medicaid, Dual Special Needs Plans (D-SNPs) may offer more benefits at no additional cost, such as dental, vision, hearing and prescription drug coverage.

D-SNPs may even help to pay for healthy groceries and utility bills for those who qualify, and rides to the doctor — benefits that can make a real difference for people managing chronic conditions or tight budgets.

Marian Cabanillas from UnitedHealthCare joins Coast Live to explain.

To learn more about Dual Special Needs Plans, visit getdual.com.

Paid for by UnitedHealthCare.