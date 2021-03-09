"Unraveled: The Long Island Serial Killer" on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - It’s been more than a decade since 11 bodies were found on the coast of Long Island. While many have attempted to solve the murders, no one has looked into just why the case remains unsolved…until now. On March 9, discovery+ will explore this mystery in the explosive special "Unraveled: The Long Island Serial Killer", with an accompanying seven-part true-crime podcast series, available now. Alexis Linkletter and Billy Jensen join us with the details.
Posted at 12:31 PM, Mar 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-10 11:51:13-05
