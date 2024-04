HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Tamra Cobb and Valerie Prince from The 20 Pearls Foundation join Coast Live to discuss the 12th Annual Community Empowerment Fair, an event that aims to educate citizens about resources in the community regarding mental health, physical health, education, housing, financial education and more.

12th Annual Community Empowerment Fair

Saturday, Apr 27, 2024

From 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Heritage High School in Newport News

Click here to learn more about the event.