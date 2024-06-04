Upcoming family-focused event "Pride in the 'Peake" on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Jeremy Rodden from Food Bank of Southeast Virginia and Brie Flyge, Co-Founder and Treasurer of "Pride In The 'Peake," join Coast Live to discuss the upcoming Pride event in Chesapeake.

"Pride in the 'Peake" aims to celebrate love and diversity, play, create art, meet like-minded people, gain access to local resources, and shop local businesses. The event is "family focused," so there are no adult themes or alcohol being served.

Pride In The 'Peake

Presenting Sponsor Dollar Tree | Family Dollar

Sunday, June 9, 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Summit Pointe, Greenbrier

Bands, Children's Activities & Playground, Face painting

Local vendors & Community organizations

prideinthepeake.org