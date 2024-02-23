Upcoming "Gowns for Crowns" event provides prom dresses for free on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Nansemond River High School teacher Candace Credle and Terry Tagg from Obici House join Coast Live to discuss "Gowns for Crowns," an upcoming event in Suffolk that will allow students and their families to search for prom dresses at no cost.

To register for the Gowns for Crowns giveaway, visit www.gownsforcrowns.com.

The giveaway event is presented by the Nansemond River High School DECA Chapter and their community partners. Donations for dresses are currently being accepted. Dresses must be new or gently used. Prom dresses and formal gowns of all sizes are suitable; no bridesmaids dresses or the like.

Drop-off locations:



Nansemond River High School: 3301 Nansemond Pkwy, Suffolk, VA 23434

Kings Fork High School: 351 Kings Fork Rd., Suffolk, VA 23434

Snatching Bodies Beauty Bar: 2214 Executive Dr. #C, Hampton, VA 23666

PRF Luxury Suites 3246 Academy Ave., Portsmouth, VA 23703

You may also mail dresses to Nansemond River High School ℅ Mrs. Candace Credle, 3301 Nansemond Pkwy, Suffolk, VA 23434, no later than March 6, 2024.

Featured models in this segment are the following DECA students:

