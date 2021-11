Upcoming holiday concerts from Virginia Symphony Orchestra on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Virginia Symphony Orchestra Chorus Master Robert Shoup joins us with a preview of this year's holiday concerts and an exciting giveaway!

HOLIDAY POPS!

Friday, December 10, 2021 | 7:30PM | Ferguson Center for the Arts, Newport News

Saturday, December 11, 2021 | 7:30PM | Harrison Opera House, Norfolk

Sunday, December 12, 2021 | 7PM | Sandler Center for the Performing Arts, Virginia Beach

PB&J: JINGLE BELL JAM

Sunday, December 12, 2021 | 3PM | Sandler Center for the Performing Arts, Virginia Beach

HOLIDAY BRASS

Wednesday, December 15, 2021 | St. Bede Catholic Church, Williamsburg | 7:30PM

Thursday, December 16, 2021 | Chesapeake Conference Center, Chesapeake | 7PM

Friday, December 17, 2021 | Suffolk Center for the Cultural Arts, Suffolk | 7PM

Saturday, December 18, 2021 | Historic Palace Theater, Cape Charles | 7PM

HANDEL’S MESSIAH

Thursday, December 16, 2021 | 7:30PM | Regent University, Virginia Beach

Friday, December 17, 2021 | 7:30PM | First Baptist Church (Warwick Blvd.), Newport News

Saturday, December 18, 2021 | 7:30PM | Harrison Opera House, Norfolk

Presented by

Virginia Symphony Orchestra

virginiasymphoynorchestra.org