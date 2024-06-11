Upcoming Juneteenth event celebrating Black culture and men's health on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Iris J. Lundy, Vice President of Health Equity at Sentara Health, joins Coast Live to discuss the upcoming 3rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration—an event focused on men's health awareness and education.

The 3rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration Celebrating Fathers and All Families.

Sunday, June 16, 2024

Noon - 7 p.m.

Highlight Men's Health Awareness Month

Community and Healthcare Resources

Healthcare Screenings

Millpoint Park, Hampton

celebratehealthcare.net

Special guests will provide entertainment, such as the National All female GO GO group Be'la Dona and Newport News own the Legendary Unifics. There will be African Dancers , Drummers, Juneteenth Jazz Jam Session with Vocalist Karla Crump, Blues Artist Bobby Black Hat and others.

Presented by Celebrate Healthcare. Visit celebratehealthcare.net for more information.