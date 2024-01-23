Upcoming Norfolk event aims to educate teens about business on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Lindsey Anderson, founder and president of Vision Driven 757, joins Coast Live to discuss The Building Bosses Youth Empowerment Conference, an upcoming event that aims to inspire, connect, and educate teens about business and the professional world.

The Building Bosses Youth Empowerment Conference

February 3rd, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Slover

235 E Plume St. Norfolk, VA

Presented by Vision Driven 757 in partnership with The Slover and AT&T

The event is free and open to the public. To pre-register, visit BuildingBosses2024.eventbrite.com.