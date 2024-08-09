Upcoming STEM event for kids at the Virginia Air & Space Science Center on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va — Devin Kaiser from the Virginia Air and Space Science Center joins Coast Live to discuss STEM Connect Saturday, an upcoming event to get kids excited about STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics), with interactive demonstrations and hands-on activities.

Join us for STEM Connect Saturday: Summer Science at the Air and Space Science Center, where kids can embark on a journey of discovery and innovation. Participants will engage in hands-on activities, from building and launching model rockets to exploring the principles of flight with interactive exhibits. They’ll also have the opportunity to experiment with solar-powered devices and learn about the latest advancements in space exploration. This event promises to ignite curiosity and inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers.



These events will feature engaging, hands-on STEM activities for families thanks to various partners across varying STEM fields. We are providing free admission for the first 500 attendees to ensure the community at large has access to these educational experiences.

For more information, visit vasc.org/stem-connect.

Virginia Air & Space Science Center

600 Settlers Landing Rd.

Hampton, VA 23669

757-727-0900

vasc.org

Paid for by the Virginia Air & Space Science Center.