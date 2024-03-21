Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

Update your shower with stylish designs from West Shore Home on Coast Live

Posted at 3:15 PM, Mar 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-21 15:15:31-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Brian Keeler walks us through how West Shore Home can revamp your bath and shower with stylish, easy-to-maintain designs, improving safety and accessibility while eliminating deep-rooted health risks under the surface.

Paid for by West Shore Home
757-992-8417
westshorehome.com

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

If You Give A Child A Book