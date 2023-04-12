Updated COVID-19 information from state epidemiologist on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA — Since the peak of the omicron surge at the end of January 2022, nationwide COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths are down by approximately 80%. As a result, U.S. Health and Human Services is lifting the public health emergency order, effective May 11—after more than three years since it was invoked. Dr. Laurie Forlano, Deputy Director of the Office of Epidemiology, joins Coast Live to provide some context about the state of the pandemic in Virginia.

Learn more at vdh.virginia.gov.

