Urban League celebrates Dr. King with 40th annual awards breakfast on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Urban League of Hampton Roads Board Chair Clyde Clarke joins Coast Live with Alexis Swann, President of TowneBank, to discuss the upcoming 40th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Leaders Awards Breakfast. The event celebrates individuals and advocates who are making an impact in Hampton Roads, honoring the legacy of Dr. King.

The 40th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Leaders Awards Breakfast is January 15, 2024 at 8 a.m.

Coast Live's own April Woodard is hosting the event, and renowned author Clint Smith will serve as keynote speaker. Tickets are available now at ulhr.org.

