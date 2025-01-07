Vax Your Cats to Prevent Disease on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va.—The Norfolk SPCA has a success story to rave about after the shelter saved the lives of not one but two felines. A mother and kitten were facing euthanasia in North Carolina due to over-crowding and testing positive for calicivirus; that’s when Norfolk SPCA stepped in. They immediately isolated the two, treated them, and adopted the recovering kitten. Mom is now ready for her fur-ever home.

What is calicivirus and how can owners avoid the feline disease? We spoke with The Norfolk SCPA to find out.

The Norfolk SPCA operates a low-cost vaccine walk-in clinic. It’s easy to make an appointment by calling 757-622-3319 or email : clientservices@norfolkspca.org

NorfolkSPCA

Presented by: Kelly's Construction