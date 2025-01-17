VB Restaurant Week on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA— January 20-26, 2025 a record number of restaurants across Virginia Beach are offering specially designed menus with prix fixe pricing for Virginia Beach Restaurant Week.

In partnership with the Virginia Beach Hotel Association, VBHA members are offering discounted rates during VBRW to allow diners to extend their culinary experience. There is also there is a special tie-in with Virginia Spirits.

VBRW is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

